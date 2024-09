Haaland: Sock broken, ankle holds up

The 39th minute of the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City. Haaland has the ball and shields it with his monstrous body. "Landlord" Dan Burn tries to wrestle the ball away from him. With quite wild means. The black-and-white kicks Haaland's supporting leg. Initially without any apparent consequences. However, the "Close" camera catches Haaland's ankle during the subsequent corner kick. And it looks pretty battered, at least the "shell", i.e. the sock. There are holes in it.