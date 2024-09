Obscene gesture: FIFA suspends world champion Martinez!

Martínez was punished for his misconduct after his team's games against Chile and Colombia this month. After the match against Chile (3:0), the 32-year-old provocatively held the Copa América trophy, which Argentina had won in mid-July, in front of his abdomen. The Aston Villa professional had already attracted negative attention with a similarly obscene celebratory gesture at the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, when he held the Golden Glove award for the tournament's best goalkeeper in front of his genitals during the ceremony.