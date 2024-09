Automatically saved design

The storm and chestnut rides on the nostalgic trains have been a fixture in the event calendar for years. And passengers can experience something very special. "The steam train then travels via Ferlach station, where the steam locomotive changes trains, through the Rosental valley to Weizelsdorf station. At the station, the Adele's water tank is refilled and the locomotive crew explains the special features of the steam locomotive and its history to the guests," explain Nostalgiebahnen Kärnten.