Salzburg’s failure a curse and a blessing for Austria

However, after Storm's championship win, the Bulls made themselves vulnerable again in the league, where Lijnders' team picked up just one point in their last two games. They also lost 3-0 to Sparta Prague in their Champions League opener. "They haven't really got going yet, which is no disadvantage. But Salzburg's run of failure could also be a real threat to Austria right now. If they play themselves into a frenzy before the second game in the 'premier class', you have almost no chance."