Capitals win against BW Linz, KAC goes down

The KAC are immediately ahead of the Viennese in fifth place. However, Klagenfurt are the only team to have already played four games. After scoring five goals in the first three games, Danish rookie forward Mathias From came away empty-handed in Hungary for the first time this season. The game was not as clear-cut as the result for a long time. The KAC, who won 5:0 in Linz on Tuesday, conceded too many penalties and ended up on the losing side after conceding three goals in the middle third.