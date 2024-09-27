ICE Hockey League
Capitals win against BW Linz, KAC goes down
The Vienna Capitals won 2:1 at the bottom of the ICE Hockey League at Black Wings Linz, who are still without points, while the KAC went down 4:0 in Szekesfehervar. The Pioneers Vorarlberg and HC Innsbruck suffered defeats in South Tyrol.
The Graz99ers beat VSV 6:4 and are tied at the top of the table with leaders HCB Südtirol. Graz won against VSV for the first time since October 2022, almost two years ago. Villach had narrowly lost their first two games of the season by 2-3 and are still without a point after three rounds.
The same applies to Linz, who at least scored their first goal of the season after two 5-0 defeats against the Capitals. Henrik Neubauer put the Black Wings ahead (15th), but the Viennese equalized through Dominique Heinrich before the first period break (19th). The decisive goal was scored by Jeremy Gregoire in the middle period in overtime (34.). The Capitals now have six points after three games.
The KAC are immediately ahead of the Viennese in fifth place. However, Klagenfurt are the only team to have already played four games. After scoring five goals in the first three games, Danish rookie forward Mathias From came away empty-handed in Hungary for the first time this season. The game was not as clear-cut as the result for a long time. The KAC, who won 5:0 in Linz on Tuesday, conceded too many penalties and ended up on the losing side after conceding three goals in the middle third.
The Pioneers led 1:0 and 2:1 in Bolzano thanks to goals from Ross Macdougall (18th/PP) and Brady Gilmour (29th), but were beaten 2:4 after conceding three goals in the last nine minutes. Innsbruck also conceded the three decisive goals in the final period against the Pustertal Wölfe in Bruneck and lost 1:4. Yushiroh Hirano had previously equalized 1:1 for the Sharks while shorthanded (43.).
