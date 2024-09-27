ÖSV speed girls are satisfied despite the wind lottery

The Lech native, who has a fixed starting place in the super-G in the upcoming World Cup winter, was also able to take positives from the weather conditions, which were not always ideal. "At the beginning, we lost a few training days due to the wind - but last season we also had a lot of cancellations during the winter. That's why I see it as a good exercise in patience," said the 23-year-old, who spent four weeks self-catering in apartments with her ÖSV colleagues and the coaching staff led by Christoph Alster from Egger.