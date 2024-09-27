Vorteilswelt
"That speaks for us"

ÖSV speed girls are satisfied despite the wind lottery

Nachrichten
27.09.2024 17:25

If everything goes according to plan, the red-white-red speed girls led by Vorarlberg native Ariane Rädler will land in Munich shortly after 1pm on Saturday - after spending the past four weeks preparing for the World Championship season on New Zealand's South Island. A camp that has brought a lot of positives despite changing weather conditions.

"Amazing, the last four weeks in New Zealand have gone by extremely quickly," said Magdalena Egger, looking back on the training camp of her "WC Speed West" ÖSV group, before she set off on her return journey from Christchurch via Sydney and Dubai to Munich yesterday with Ariane Rädler, Christina Ager and Lena Wechner. "It didn't feel that long at all and it shows that we work really well as a group."

New Zealand presented itself from its most beautiful side. (Bild: Ski Austria)
Christina Ager, Magdalena Egger, Lena Wechner and Ariane Rädler were self-catering in their apartment in Methven. (Bild: Ski Austria)
Magdalena Egger has been confirmed for the World Cup in the super-G this winter. (Bild: Ski Austria)
Ariane Rädler is still looking for a new head sponsor for the upcoming World Cup winter. (Bild: Ski Austria)
A strong team: Rädler, Ager, Egger (from left). (Bild: Ski Austria)
The conditions in Mount Hutt were much better at the end than at the beginning of the training camp. (Bild: Ski Austria)
The Lech native, who has a fixed starting place in the super-G in the upcoming World Cup winter, was also able to take positives from the weather conditions, which were not always ideal. "At the beginning, we lost a few training days due to the wind - but last season we also had a lot of cancellations during the winter. That's why I see it as a good exercise in patience," said the 23-year-old, who spent four weeks self-catering in apartments with her ÖSV colleagues and the coaching staff led by Christoph Alster from Egger.

What happens now? "As the World Cup opener in Sölden is not an issue for me, I still have enough time before the start of the season to continue working on the technical aspects," reveals the head skier, who will make her first appearance in Beaver Creek (US) in mid-December. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
