What else this fish can do with its “little legs”

Legs are covered with papillae

The scientists discovered that the animals can use their legs to accurately detect ground and filtered mussel extract and even individual amino acids in the sand of a tank. As it turned out, the six legs of the gurnards are covered with so-called papillae - small wart-shaped protrusions of the skin. These are strikingly similar to the papillae on the human tongue, in which taste buds and taste receptors are bundled.