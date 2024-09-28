Acute problems
Blocked beds! Nursing emergency call shortly before the election
The topic of health has been given far too little attention in politics recently, according to the hospitals. However, many problems are acute and have even led to emergency admissions and beds being closed.
First the issue of migration, now the climate due to the flood disaster - the election campaign has recently been dominated by current events. One "long-term patient" has fallen by the wayside, apart from dry election programs: the topic of health. At least that's what people in the country's hospitals are criticizing.
"And the peak season is yet to come"
There are plenty of acute problems there too. Such as staff shortages, especially among hospital doctors. Sick leave, overwork and the resulting resignations are said to have not only pushed the existing doctors to their limits, but have also repeatedly led to bed closures. In Amstetten, the emergency department even had to be temporarily closed. "And the peak season with influenza and coronavirus is only just beginning," criticizes the lack of solutions.
"All-round care provided"
The State Health Agency (LGA) confirms that 257 beds are currently closed. "On average, however, more than 1,500 beds were free in the previous week - supply is fully available in Lower Austria at all times," said a spokesperson. In Amstetten, too, the care of internal medicine patients is guaranteed at all times, they assure us. Self-referrals have been taken care of and the emergency number 144 has contacted surrounding clinics. The LGA also states that more than 50 experts are currently working on the health pact: "This will make medical care in Lower Austria fit for the future while maintaining our high quality standards."
