Blocked beds! Nursing emergency call shortly before the election

"All-round care provided"

The State Health Agency (LGA) confirms that 257 beds are currently closed. "On average, however, more than 1,500 beds were free in the previous week - supply is fully available in Lower Austria at all times," said a spokesperson. In Amstetten, too, the care of internal medicine patients is guaranteed at all times, they assure us. Self-referrals have been taken care of and the emergency number 144 has contacted surrounding clinics. The LGA also states that more than 50 experts are currently working on the health pact: "This will make medical care in Lower Austria fit for the future while maintaining our high quality standards."