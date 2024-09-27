How Signa was able to pass as an SME

AK study shows focus on economic interests

The Chamber of Labor has commissioned a study on this, which is available to the "Krone". The main result: the original problem, that the EU regulation was not comprehensible enough, was narrowed down in such a way that the interests of the economy were given priority over all other interests. AK expert Frank Ey: "Under the slogan of 'de-bureaucratization', standards for employees, consumers and society could be sacrificed to the benefit of companies. In order to implement this agenda, a structure has also been created that is highly questionable in terms of democratic policy."