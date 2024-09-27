Amok threat: What pupils (13) can now expect

The 13-year-old Styrian cannot be held accountable in court; this would only be possible from the age of 14. This is why the Coordination Office for Violence and Radicalization Prevention at the Directorate of Education has stepped in. Since the beginning of the current semester, it has been offering support from social workers for suspended pupils. After the parents of the 13-year-old agreed to this measure on Friday, he is now the first Styrian to go through this program, confirms the office of State Councillor for Education Werner Amon (ÖVP).