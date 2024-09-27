New program takes effect
Amok threat: What pupils (13) can now expect
After the shock at a secondary school in Eastern Styria, it is not only the colleagues of the 13-year-old who threatened to run amok who are receiving psychological support. The pupil himself is also receiving professional support. The parents have given the green light, making this a first in Styria.
The 13-year-old Styrian cannot be held accountable in court; this would only be possible from the age of 14. This is why the Coordination Office for Violence and Radicalization Prevention at the Directorate of Education has stepped in. Since the beginning of the current semester, it has been offering support from social workers for suspended pupils. After the parents of the 13-year-old agreed to this measure on Friday, he is now the first Styrian to go through this program, confirms the office of State Councillor for Education Werner Amon (ÖVP).
Suspended for four weeks
Specifically, the boy will receive visits from a social worker several times a week from Monday until his suspension expires. In his case, this is October 18, the maximum of four weeks has been exhausted. During this time, in addition to social work, the police will also be involved with their prevention expertise.
As reported, there is a lot to work through: in addition to the threat to storm his school at gunpoint, pictures of child abuse and Nazi motifs were found on the teenager's cell phone. The ball was set rolling by a fellow pupil who reported the threats to his parents.
The Education Directorate is taking the incident "very seriously", and Provincial Councillor Amon emphasizes the measures that are taking effect for the first time in this case: the "dramatic incident" shows the importance of "supporting pupils during their suspension".
"I am glad that we have a professional program for this in Styria and that we do not leave the children and young people, parents and teachers alone with the problems."
Werner Amon
Bildungslandesrat (ÖVP)
Bild: Christian Jauschowetz
"Restoring stability and a willingness to learn"
The suspension support program was only presented at the beginning of September and is now being used for the first time in Styria. School psychologist Josef Zollneritsch describes the measure as "necessary to restore psychological stability and readiness to learn".
A new crisis intervention program has also been in place since the beginning of the year for pupils in problem situations who have not been suspended. This has already been used more than 60 times.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.