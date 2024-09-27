Hard in top match against Krems – live on krone.tv

Good memories

Second-placed Krems will be the visitors to the Sporthalle am See (19.30/live on krone.tv). The goal is clear: "We want to start the way we played in the final minutes against the Fivers," says Wendel, setting the tone. It is clear that the game against the Lower Austrians, who have won three and drawn one this season, will be tough. "They are in good form and if we want to pick up two points, we have to be really good," says Babic. Last season, the team from Harder recorded two victories: they won 37:29 in Krems and 34:28 at home.