Hard in top match against Krems – live on krone.tv
A real handball treat awaits krone.tv on Friday evening. Runners-up Hard will host Krems, who are still unbeaten this season, at 7.30 pm. This will be the second game in just 48 hours for the home side, but they will be determined to fight their way to their second win of the season.
With an incredible show of strength, the Harder handball team secured a 29:29 draw and thus their fourth point of the season in the HLA Meisterliga supplementary match against the Fivers in Vienna-Margareten on Wednesday evening. And that despite trailing 13:18 at half-time. "We set ourselves a lot of goals. To play with fire, not to throw balls away carelessly and to go for goal at full stretch," said Samuel Wendel. "But we didn't do any of that at the start and conceded far too many goals through playing at pace."
Something that changed after the break, however, and was rewarded with a point in the end. "In the second half, we played what we set out to do, we fought until we dropped," said a delighted Dejan Babic before boarding the bus home with his team-mates. "We now have to recover so that we can keep fighting on Friday."
Good memories
Second-placed Krems will be the visitors to the Sporthalle am See (19.30/live on krone.tv). The goal is clear: "We want to start the way we played in the final minutes against the Fivers," says Wendel, setting the tone. It is clear that the game against the Lower Austrians, who have won three and drawn one this season, will be tough. "They are in good form and if we want to pick up two points, we have to be really good," says Babic. Last season, the team from Harder recorded two victories: they won 37:29 in Krems and 34:28 at home.
