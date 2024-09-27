FPÖ and SPÖ
“Fake news, scaremongering”: dispute over asylum camp
After heated debates, Hungary's government has now made it clear that no camp for refugees is planned on the border with Austria. Now the FPÖ is accusing the SPÖ Burgenland of "scaremongering" with "fake news".
There will be no reception camp for illegal migrants in the Hungarian village of Vitnyéd." With this statement, the Pannonian leadership of the FPÖ once again went public. Regional chairman Alexander Petschnig and club leader Johann Tschürtz accused the SPÖ Burgenland under Hans Peter Doskozil and regional managing director Roland Fürst of "scaremongering" with "fake news".
No camp planned
Only top candidate Norbert Hofer had to stay away from the official appearance in Eisenstadt, having suffered an unpleasant leg injury in a cycling accident. In the debate about an alleged asylum camp, the FPÖ referred to a social media post by a member of the Hungarian parliament: "MP Alpár Gyopáros had already stated two weeks ago that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had personally confirmed that no refugee camp was planned in Vitnyéd-Csermajor."
The SPÖ's fairy tales must come to an end. The Hungarian Minister of the Chancellery has now made it clear that the government in our neighboring country has no plans whatsoever to set up an asylum camp on the border with Austria.
Alexander Petschnig, Landesobmann der FPÖ
Large demonstration out of fear
The location of the alleged base is said to be in a former dairy vocational school. "Ukrainian migrants had occupied the building without permission and caused great damage," it said. According to Alpár Gyopáros, the large-scale demonstration by local residents a few days ago was the result of fear deliberately stirred up by opposition politicians.
Petschnig presented a clarification from Hungarian Chancellery Minister Gergely Gulyás on Thursday evening. "Contrary to the claims made in Austrian domestic policy, there will be no refugee camp in Vitnyéd," Gergely Gulyás confirmed.
"Hungary will continue to protect against migration"
According to current plans, schools from Sopron and Györ, which are responsible for law enforcement training, are expected to hold a summer camp in Vitnyéd. "Hungary has protected Europe, including Austria, from migration so far and will continue to do so," emphasized the Minister of the Chancellery. "If that is the case, it can only be a good thing," the SPÖ responded.
Gergely Gulyás added: "Hungary wants to protect its external borders. And in the event that the EU forces us to take in migrants, a refugee camp must be set up not on the Austrian border, but on the Grand-Place, the main square in Brussels. If Brussels needs migrants, Hungary will give the refugees the opportunity to travel there voluntarily."
