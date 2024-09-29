The Freyung - always a symbol for markets and a reminder of fair trade - also stands at the Benediktinermarkt. The wooden hand with the sword was made in 1793 and also served as a model for the St. Veit Freyung. Over time, however, the Klagenfurt Freyung was lost and was only rediscovered in 2004 by amateur historian Reinhold Gasper, who has sadly since passed away. Since 2017, it has been a reminder of fair trade at Ursulamarkt, and a copy stands at Benediktinermarkt, watching over the hustle and bustle of the market and the harvest festival. Of course, the ancient Egyptians, Romans and Greeks also thanked their gods for the harvest. Greek mythology knows the mother goddess Demeter, who was called Ceres by the Romans: they are the goddesses of fertility, grain and agriculture. They are usually depicted with an ear of wheat, a bundle of ears or a crown of grain.