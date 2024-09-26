The big election
Who will win, who will govern with whom?
In the "Rainer-Nowak-Talk" on krone.tv, communications consultants Heidi Glück and Sonja Kato, political professor Gerda Füricht-Fiegl and pollster Christoph Haselmayer discussed this question.
How will the election turn out? The big question these days. Pollster Christoph Haselmayer (IFDD) says: FPÖ 27, ÖVP 25, SPÖ 21, Neos on a par with the Greens with 9 percent each. Beer and the KPÖ are at 3 percent. Nehammer versus Kickl is the chancellor duel. "Anyone can win due to the range of fluctuation." The FPÖ has now become a centrist party. And they capture the losers of globalization. They can score points with simple and clear messages. Corona has also played into the hands of Kickl and Co.
Political scientist Gerda Füricht-Fiegl from Eisenstadt University of Applied Sciences says that three leading candidates see themselves as Federal Chancellors, and that Kickl also presents himself as statesmanlike by his standards. Nehammer and Babler are also not as aggressive, even if the SP leader argues hard in the saga.
Sonja Kato, an expert close to the SPÖ, sees an intensive rapprochement in the election campaign between the ÖvP and FPÖ. In general, she says: "Nerves are on edge."
Heidi Glück, former spokesperson for ÖVP Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel, stated that the election campaign was quite objective. Now there is a clear duel with the FPÖ leader. "It is a chancellor election." Due to the flood, the FPÖ no longer has its core issue of foreigners in focus. "Nehammer is in the better position in the last few days."
The ÖVP was clinically dead after Kurz's departure, Nowak said. Now it is stronger. Glück: "It speaks for the solidity of the ÖVP. It is easy to assess, no matter who is at the top." Nehammer has also succeeded in uniting the party, in contrast to the SPÖ. Sonja Kato is certain: "The ÖVP will be the winner at the end of election day. Even if it doesn't become first."
One thing is certain - a government without the ÖVP is unlikely to happen. Kato adds, however, that SPÖ chairman Andreas Babler, who is running a passionate election campaign and has to deal with troublemakers, must also be given time. Pollster Haselmayer: "You can't win the election if a party appears divided to the outside world. You have to pull in one direction." Exciting question: Who will govern with whom? Sonja Kato believes that if the ÖVP wins, a black-blue coalition is a foregone conclusion. The problem, everyone agrees, is Herbert Kickl at the head of the FPÖ. It remains exciting.
Watch the whole talk in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
