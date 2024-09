Douglas Hoyos (NEOS): The aristocratic hobby craftsman

Douglas Hoyos has no dreams. But that only refers to the little sleep he gets and not his politics, the 34-year-old assures us with a grin in an interview with "Krone". Because: "You should have dreams when you go into politics. Just because you dream doesn't make you an airhead. It helps to be a realist, but you should have a vision of where you want to take this country and what contribution you want to make."