Political analyst Plaikner

Floods as a “stroke of luck for Nehammer”

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 19:00

In the krone.tv interview with Jürgen Winterleitner, renowned political analyst Peter Plaikner analyzes the strategies of the Austrian parties in the National Council election campaign. What role do issues such as flooding and migration play and how decisive are the top candidates in the final phase of the election campaign?

Political analyst and media consultant Peter Plaikner gives a clear assessment of the Austrian top candidates on krone.tv: Nehammer has proven himself in the role of flood crisis manager - in crises, it's all about not making a mistake. This role has given the chancellor a boost, while Herbert Kickl, who is often seen as aggressive, has "softened" his rhetoric in order to aspire to the role of chancellor. Whether he will succeed in this change remains questionable, however.

The shift in topics due to the flood
The flood event had a major impact on the election campaign. Plaikner explains that the floods acted as a catalyst for the governing ÖVP party's advantage. "A stroke of luck for Nehammer," says Plaikner. Previously, the FPÖ had been in the lead with migration and social security, which has now shifted in favor of the ÖVP.

Social media as an instrument of power for the FPÖ
Plaikner pays particular attention to the FPÖ's dominance in the area of social media. "The FPÖ discovered social media very early on. This was already the case under Heinz-Christian Strache, with his Facebook presence," he emphasizes. This reach is crucial for long-term political mobilization, especially among the younger target group.

Share your opinion on the parties' strategies! Which topics and leading candidates appeal to you the most? Discuss with us in the comments! 

Watch the full interview in the video above.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

