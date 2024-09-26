Floods as a “stroke of luck for Nehammer”

Political analyst and media consultant Peter Plaikner gives a clear assessment of the Austrian top candidates on krone.tv: Nehammer has proven himself in the role of flood crisis manager - in crises, it's all about not making a mistake. This role has given the chancellor a boost, while Herbert Kickl, who is often seen as aggressive, has "softened" his rhetoric in order to aspire to the role of chancellor. Whether he will succeed in this change remains questionable, however.