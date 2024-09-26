EU targets for e-cars “are impossible to achieve”

60 percent of Austrians are dependent on their car in their everyday lives. "Politicians were far too optimistic here. They have done the math without the host, namely without the customer," says Günther Kerle, chairman of the automobile importers. "It is not only unlikely, but impossible to achieve these targets."

25 percent of new registrations is the target for the EU countries in 2025; the current share is 12.5 percent. If Austria misses the target, it will again face high fines. Kerle is calling for the transformation to be given more time. The CO2 fleet targets should be evaluated earlier than planned.