Clear warning from the industry
EU targets for e-cars “are impossible to achieve”
The boom in e-cars has slowed down considerably. In many EU countries, the proportion of new registrations accounted for by electric vehicles is falling. The automotive industry warns that the 25 percent sales target for 2025 is impossible to achieve. To achieve this, the current share of 12.5 percent would have to double in one year.
60 percent of Austrians are dependent on their car in their everyday lives. "Politicians were far too optimistic here. They have done the math without the host, namely without the customer," says Günther Kerle, chairman of the automobile importers. "It is not only unlikely, but impossible to achieve these targets."
25 percent of new registrations is the target for the EU countries in 2025; the current share is 12.5 percent. If Austria misses the target, it will again face high fines. Kerle is calling for the transformation to be given more time. The CO2 fleet targets should be evaluated earlier than planned.
Free parking and price caps for charging called for
The lobbyist is also pushing for more support for e-mobility. This is not just about subsidies for purchases, which are already available for private individuals. "There must be a clear cost advantage in the long term," says Kerle. His suggestions include free parking for e-car drivers, discounted parking spaces in garages and a price cap for charging at public stations, which is currently comparatively expensive. Simpler payment methods and more transparent pricing would also make e-cars more attractive.
Vehicle dealer boss Klaus Edelsbrunner explains: "I currently only recommend an e-car to a customer if they have a place to charge at home - public charging is also significantly more expensive. If you live in a small apartment in the city, I wouldn't recommend an e-car unless you only drive a few thousand kilometers a year."
Another demand from the automotive industry is the reintroduction of the investment premium. Subsidies should also be provided for investments in the development of green drive technologies. Industry representative Hansjörg Tutner cites one example: "BYD has built a plant in eastern Hungary, which is subsidized by up to 50 percent. We have clear disadvantages here in Austria." He calls for the EU state aid law to be adapted so that there are no distortions that mainly benefit Eastern Europe.
Huge subsidies for Chinese manufacturers
Chinese manufacturers have also received large subsidies. First the Chinese government subsidizes the companies, then the manufacturers can also count on generous subsidies in the EU. One problem is that Chinese manufacturers usually also rely on supplies from Chinese suppliers, as can already be seen at the plant in Hungary. In the medium term, this could also affect the Austrian plant, which relies on orders from European suppliers. The massive problems at car giant Volkswagen (VW) are also weighing on domestic companies. However, Tutner does not anticipate any major job cuts and gives the all-clear.
Not only should there be relief and assistance for the companies, the industry is also campaigning for lower taxes for car drivers themselves. "Higher taxes are clearly to be rejected," says Edelsbrunner. In addition, the commuter allowance should be retained as a matter of urgency. Drivers are a particularly taxed group anyway, and it is already difficult for many people to cope with this, especially in rural areas.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
