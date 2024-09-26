Birthday girl
Automatically saved draft
There is often a reverent silence on the film set - but with Monica Bellucci it is not out of fear, but admiration. With her elegant beauty and cool charisma, she attracts everyone's attention. "My looks attracted attention and curiosity," she once said. She celebrates her 60th birthday on Monday.
Since the 1990s, Bellucci has thrilled audiences as an actress in films such as "Bram Stoker's Dracula", "The Magic of Malèna" and "Matrix Reloaded". At the age of 51, she played the oldest Bond girl in history in "Spectre", breaking with convention.
Her repertoire ranges from popular films to arthouse cinema. In "Irreversible" (2002), she caused a sensation with a realistic rape scene that shocked critics. She recently played the ex-wife of the title character in the horror comedy "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", directed by her partner Tim Burton.
First "Bond wife"
Bellucci, who is in a relationship with director Tim Burton and was previously married to Vincent Cassel, commuted between Italy, Brazil, Lisbon and Paris. She uses her beauty consciously, but never in a stereotypical way. Her career began as a model before she entered the film business in 1990 with a production by Dino Risi.
Although Bellucci turned down an offer as a Bond girl 30 years ago, she later played the first "Bond woman" older than the agent himself - a groundbreaking step. Comparisons with Italian film divas such as Sophia Loren and Gina Lollobrigida are inevitable, but Bellucci leaves her own legacy.
After her most recent appearance in Venice, she still remains "Bella Bellucci" at the age of 60. She is relaxed about her age: "You can't fight against time. You have to come to terms with it and hope that it caresses you graciously."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.