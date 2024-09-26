72-year-old chases car thief with his e-scooter

Injured during pursuit

He pursued the vehicle and pulled open the driver's door to get the man to stop. However, the man then drove off at full speed in a north-westerly direction on Falkensteinstrasse. The owner of the car sustained injuries to his left leg. The 72-year-old then ran into the house, asked his wife to alert the police and took off in pursuit of the stolen car on an e-scooter, as he knew that the road was closed in the direction of escape, according to the police.