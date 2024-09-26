Perpetrator tracked down?
72-year-old chases car thief with his e-scooter
A man (72) left his car unlocked and with the keys in the car in the garage because he was just going into the house to get something. But a car thief used these few minutes to steal the vehicle. The 72-year-old immediately gave chase - with the e-scooter!
A local man (72) only wanted to park his car in the garage in front of his home in Schwaz (Tyrol) for a short time on Wednesday to get something. He left the car unlocked - including the keys in the car. When he went back to the car a few minutes later, he couldn't believe his eyes! He saw a male person reversing his car out of the driveway.
He chased the vehicle and pulled open the driver's door to get the man to stop.
Die Polizei
Injured during pursuit
He pursued the vehicle and pulled open the driver's door to get the man to stop. However, the man then drove off at full speed in a north-westerly direction on Falkensteinstrasse. The owner of the car sustained injuries to his left leg. The 72-year-old then ran into the house, asked his wife to alert the police and took off in pursuit of the stolen car on an e-scooter, as he knew that the road was closed in the direction of escape, according to the police.
The man knew that the road was closed in the direction of escape. He therefore took up the chase with the e-scooter.
Die Polizei
The perpetrator fled
Shortly afterwards, he was able to find the car, parked directly in front of the blocked road, apparently undamaged. The perpetrator had fled in an undetermined direction.
In the course of the manhunt, a 31-year-old Italian was identified as the suspect. Further investigations are still underway. Several police patrols were deployed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.