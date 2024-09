Pupil died in hospital a week after accident

The family of the 15-year-old from Peuerbach feared for his life for a week. The pupil suffered life-threatening injuries in a terrible moped accident on September 19, and the crisis intervention team immediately took care of his relatives. Six days later, the doctors - first at Wels Hospital and then at Kepler University Hospital in Linz - lost the battle for the boy's life. He succumbed to his serious injuries on Wednesday.