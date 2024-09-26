Trial in Vienna
Fallen opera star is brought forward from prison
Some time ago, a former stage actor swapped the Vienna Volksoper for a prison cell. From there, he is said to have accused his cousin of a crime. However, he does not want to testify against the singer in the Landl.
There is little left of the glitz and glamor. While he thrilled thousands of spectators as a singer in the Vienna Volksoper for over ten years until 2017, two judicial guards are now presenting him in Vienna's provincial court. The man is currently serving a sentence in Simmering prison: at the end of October 2020, he was sentenced to twelve months in prison for defamation and coercion - in addition, outstanding sentences were revoked.
Accused his own cousin of a crime?
This was not his first brush with the law: the former Viennese opera star already has five previous convictions for dangerous threats, damage to property, assault and more. And now the sixth is looming before Judge Christina Salzborn: from prison, the ex-stage actor submitted a statement of facts to the public prosecutor's office. His cousin had withdrawn 5000 euros from his elderly mother's account as an authorized signatory.
Stage actor denies defamation
She told her son: "I made this complaint for my mother," explained the accused and began to talk about problems in the family regarding her care. After an investigation, however, the allegations turned out to be false. It was not intentional, the singer assures us.
And the cousin also seems to want to let the whole thing rest - he refuses to testify in court. That's why Ms. Rat acquits him in case of doubt. It is not legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.