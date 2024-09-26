Fallen opera star is brought forward from prison

There is little left of the glitz and glamor. While he thrilled thousands of spectators as a singer in the Vienna Volksoper for over ten years until 2017, two judicial guards are now presenting him in Vienna's provincial court. The man is currently serving a sentence in Simmering prison: at the end of October 2020, he was sentenced to twelve months in prison for defamation and coercion - in addition, outstanding sentences were revoked.