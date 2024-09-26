Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial in Vienna

Fallen opera star is brought forward from prison

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 10:47

Some time ago, a former stage actor swapped the Vienna Volksoper for a prison cell. From there, he is said to have accused his cousin of a crime. However, he does not want to testify against the singer in the Landl.

0 Kommentare

There is little left of the glitz and glamor. While he thrilled thousands of spectators as a singer in the Vienna Volksoper for over ten years until 2017, two judicial guards are now presenting him in Vienna's provincial court. The man is currently serving a sentence in Simmering prison: at the end of October 2020, he was sentenced to twelve months in prison for defamation and coercion - in addition, outstanding sentences were revoked.

Accused his own cousin of a crime?
This was not his first brush with the law: the former Viennese opera star already has five previous convictions for dangerous threats, damage to property, assault and more. And now the sixth is looming before Judge Christina Salzborn: from prison, the ex-stage actor submitted a statement of facts to the public prosecutor's office. His cousin had withdrawn 5000 euros from his elderly mother's account as an authorized signatory.

Stage actor denies defamation 
She told her son: "I made this complaint for my mother," explained the accused and began to talk about problems in the family regarding her care. After an investigation, however, the allegations turned out to be false. It was not intentional, the singer assures us.

And the cousin also seems to want to let the whole thing rest - he refuses to testify in court. That's why Ms. Rat acquits him in case of doubt. It is not legally binding.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sophie Pratschner
Sophie Pratschner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf