Commuters still have to get to work even when lines are closed

Employees must do everything reasonable

An absence from work that justifies continued payment of remuneration always exists "if work is not performed for reasons that are attributable to the employee but for which they are not responsible", said Gruber-Risak, who works at the Institute for Labor and Social Law at the University of Vienna. Employees must nevertheless do everything that can reasonably be expected of them to still perform their work. In the case of a train line closure, this could be switching to a car or taking a different route on public transport.