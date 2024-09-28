Win tickets
With the “crown” it’s time for the big catch-up race
Just one point from two games. Austria's start to the Nations League has gone anything but to plan. After the 1:1 in Slovenia and the 1:2 in Norway, the red-white-red national soccer team now has to play catch-up in the autumn and the "Krone" is giving you the chance to be there in Linz. But there is more to win than just the double on Austrian soil.
However, there is one good omen for the red-white-red team: Austria's squad is still unbeaten in the new Linz jewelry box. In March 2023, they beat Azerbaijan 4:1 and Estonia 2:1 in the successful European Championship qualifiers, followed by a 1:1 draw in a test against Moldova in September 2023. On paper and in view of the botched start, six points are almost a must for team boss Ralf Rangnick's squad in Linz. But it won't be easy against Kazakhstan, and certainly not against the Norwegians. After all, they come with their "chief Viking" Erling Haaland in their luggage. And it was him who decided the first leg in the Norwegians' favor with his late goal.
With the "Krone", Austrian fans can be there live when the action continues with a double-header in Linz. Austria will host Kazakhstan in the Upper Austrian capital on October 10 (Thursday) and then Norway on October 13 (Sunday). Kick-off in the Raiffeisen Arena is at 8.45 pm. We have 60x2 tickets up for grabs for both matches and are also giving away a trip to the match in Kazakhstan on November 14. The trip for two includes flights, accommodation and tickets to the match in Almaty.
Travel to the ÖFB team in Kazakhstan
You will fly from Vienna to Almaty on Wednesday, November 13 at 13:30 and land at 23:55 local time and spend one night in the team hotel.
On November 14, you can then cheer on our team around Marko Arnautovic & Co before returning to Austria on November 15 at 01:30 a.m., where you will land in Vienna Schwechat at 04:50 local time.
