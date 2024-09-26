Pensioner (86) thrown over hood

A 34-year-old woman from Villach was driving her car in the municipality of Wernberg on the Kärntner Straße B83 coming from Velden in the direction of Villach at around 3.40 p.m. when the accident occurred. "In the Wernberg area, she collided with an 86-year-old pedestrian who was crossing the road about 70 meters west of a safety path," said the police. The 86-year-old was thrown onto the hood by the impact and onto the road, where she was left lying with injuries of indeterminate severity. She was taken to Villach Regional Hospital by the ambulance service.