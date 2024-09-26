Near a safety path
Pensioner (86) thrown over hood
Two women were run down on Carinthia's roads on Wednesday - one accident involved a racing bike, the other a car.
A 34-year-old woman from Villach was driving her car in the municipality of Wernberg on the Kärntner Straße B83 coming from Velden in the direction of Villach at around 3.40 p.m. when the accident occurred. "In the Wernberg area, she collided with an 86-year-old pedestrian who was crossing the road about 70 meters west of a safety path," said the police. The 86-year-old was thrown onto the hood by the impact and onto the road, where she was left lying with injuries of indeterminate severity. She was taken to Villach Regional Hospital by the ambulance service.
Cyclist provided first aid immediately
Only about an hour later, a 26-year-old racing cyclist was riding his racing bike on the B110 Plöckenpass-Bundesstraße from Mauthen in the direction of Kötschach as a training session. In the center of Kötschach, a 59-year-old woman suddenly ran across the road behind a parked car without paying attention to the traffic. "To prevent a collision with the woman, the 26-year-old tried to swerve to the left towards the middle of the road on his racing bike, but was unable to do so," explained the police.
In the end, the cyclist was unable to swerve or stop in time, resulting in a collision. Both parties fell to the ground. Without hesitation, the 26-year-old immediately gave first aid to the 59-year-old woman. She was taken to Lienz hospital with injuries of indeterminate severity. The 26-year-old racing cyclist refused to ride with the emergency services.
