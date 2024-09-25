Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Courageous witness in the country

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 20:30

Many witnesses in the trial against an alleged Hells Angels trio have gaps in their memories. In the large jury courtroom in Vienna's provincial court, fear still reigns on the second day of the trial. Only one local employee remains cool during her testimony. 

0 Kommentare

"I can't say anything about it", "I don't know", "I don't remember". Sentences that are constantly uttered by the frightened-looking witnesses in the trial against three suspected Hells Angels rockers. One Upper Austrian is even said to have been threatened with death if he said anything during the trial. He had to be accompanied by the police on the journey from Linz to Vienna and only dared to testify in the absence of the three defendants.

The three defendants are represented by Philipp Wolm, Philipp Wohlmacher and Andreas Mauhart (from left). (Bild: Anja Richter)
The three defendants are represented by Philipp Wolm, Philipp Wohlmacher and Andreas Mauhart (from left).
(Bild: Anja Richter)

"This is not going well"
Only one witness stands out: "Mutti", as the bistro lady from the dance café in Upper Austria is known, where the gang allegedly went on the rampage on the night of September 17, 2023. The DJ, the manager and guests were beaten up and injured: "It's not going well", the self-confident witness said to the boss when the rockers formed up. She ran into the kitchen to hide all the knives and pizza rollers. The next moment the brawl broke out.

The woman clearly recognized the client of lawyer Philipp Wolm: "That's a. The tattoos are so memorable," says the woman about the two-meter-tall giant from Germany. "I saw him for sure. He wanted to make a phone call in the ladies' room." The first defendant himself says he was not even in the bar that evening. In contrast to dozens of his alleged fellow rockers, who are said to have taken over the pub that evening. "They shouted as they were leaving: We'll be back," the witness recalls. 

Extortion of protection money cannot be proven
On the second day of the trial in Vienna, the charge of "aggravated extortion" was dropped - none of those involved wanted to confirm the extortion of protection money in court. The spectacular case, in which heavily armed officers secure the trial in court, still revolves around criminal association, re-activation, grievous bodily harm and drug trafficking, among other things. Adjourned.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Anja Richter
Anja Richter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf