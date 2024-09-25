The woman clearly recognized the client of lawyer Philipp Wolm: "That's a. The tattoos are so memorable," says the woman about the two-meter-tall giant from Germany. "I saw him for sure. He wanted to make a phone call in the ladies' room." The first defendant himself says he was not even in the bar that evening. In contrast to dozens of his alleged fellow rockers, who are said to have taken over the pub that evening. "They shouted as they were leaving: We'll be back," the witness recalls.