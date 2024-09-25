Courageous witness in the country
Many witnesses in the trial against an alleged Hells Angels trio have gaps in their memories. In the large jury courtroom in Vienna's provincial court, fear still reigns on the second day of the trial. Only one local employee remains cool during her testimony.
"I can't say anything about it", "I don't know", "I don't remember". Sentences that are constantly uttered by the frightened-looking witnesses in the trial against three suspected Hells Angels rockers. One Upper Austrian is even said to have been threatened with death if he said anything during the trial. He had to be accompanied by the police on the journey from Linz to Vienna and only dared to testify in the absence of the three defendants.
"This is not going well"
Only one witness stands out: "Mutti", as the bistro lady from the dance café in Upper Austria is known, where the gang allegedly went on the rampage on the night of September 17, 2023. The DJ, the manager and guests were beaten up and injured: "It's not going well", the self-confident witness said to the boss when the rockers formed up. She ran into the kitchen to hide all the knives and pizza rollers. The next moment the brawl broke out.
The woman clearly recognized the client of lawyer Philipp Wolm: "That's a. The tattoos are so memorable," says the woman about the two-meter-tall giant from Germany. "I saw him for sure. He wanted to make a phone call in the ladies' room." The first defendant himself says he was not even in the bar that evening. In contrast to dozens of his alleged fellow rockers, who are said to have taken over the pub that evening. "They shouted as they were leaving: We'll be back," the witness recalls.
Extortion of protection money cannot be proven
On the second day of the trial in Vienna, the charge of "aggravated extortion" was dropped - none of those involved wanted to confirm the extortion of protection money in court. The spectacular case, in which heavily armed officers secure the trial in court, still revolves around criminal association, re-activation, grievous bodily harm and drug trafficking, among other things. Adjourned.
