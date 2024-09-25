Benko: what the bankrupt needed to live in 2023

361,945 euros had to be paid for the 1000-square-meter penthouse on Vienna's Fleischmarkt and 525,852 euros for the villa on Innsbruck's Hungerburg. The monthly rent for the villa in Innsbruck Igls, valued at 86 million, which was combed through by Soko Signa investigators at the end of June, is reportedly 161,717.80 euros per month. For the property on the Hungerburg, there is apparently a rent exemption until September 30, 2024 after an advance rent payment (360,000 euros).