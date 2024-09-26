Accusations in the armory: long wait with radio silence

Grace period after flooding

An interim report by KPMG, the tax consultancy firm commissioned to audit the city's Florianijünger, stated that around 150 documents were missing. These must be provided by October 1, otherwise the command could be removed from office. The police fraud investigators had already requested these documents two weeks ago, but due to the flooding and in agreement with the city authorities, an extension has been granted until the internal investigation has been completed. In addition to the missing incoming and outgoing payments, it is also about a black Mercedes ordered internally by the fire department, which is not in the municipality's procurement plan and where it is unclear who paid for it and with what money, and who is using it.