Peter Turrini: “Theater, place of my refuge”

Peter Turrini! A name that has long been an icon on the international theater scene. To premiere a play by him - from the Burg to the Berliner Ensemble - is an honor today. When Turrini premiered his angry debut play "Rozznjagd" at the Volkstheater in 1971, it caused a scandal. Audiences and politicians - outraged! "You should be flogged," someone shouted from the stalls. And when Dolores Schmidinger bared her breasts on stage, some shouted "filth". And a year later, Turrini's "Sauschlachten" at the Münchner Kammerspiele triggered furious protests. Everyone who witnessed these premieres back then remembers them fondly today: they were there when Turrini celebrated his breakthrough. When he gave the stale entertainment theater a slap in the face, politicizing theater with criticism of the garbage of civilization and consumerism. And paved the way for playwrights such as Werner Schwab or English theater such as Ravenhill's "Shoppen & Ficken" or Sarah Kane in Vienna.