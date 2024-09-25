Live on TV: Italian man confesses to murdering mother

He appeared before reporters confused and dazed

However, Carbone had fled to the nearby town of Pavullo after the crime in order to gain some distance, as he later recounted in an interview. It was only when he returned to the house the day after the crime that the TV crew from Pomeriggio5 came across Carbone by chance. They had been there researching the case. The reporter found him confused and dazed in front of the mother's house.