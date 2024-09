Tyrolean List Fritz with change of deputy

There has been a personnel reshuffle at the opposition Tyrolean Fritz List: Herwig Zöttl has resigned his seat in the state parliament with immediate effect, the party announced in a press release on Wednesday. The reason for this was a diagnosed illness, as a result of which the situation had not improved over the summer months. Zöttl will be succeeded by Wörgl local councillor Gabriele Madersbacher, who has a degree in economics.