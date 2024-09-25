Vorteilswelt
Two arrests

A kilo of cocaine bought via messenger app

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 18:00

The handcuffs clicked for two 19-year-olds in Tyrol. They are suspected of having bought a total of almost one kilogram of cocaine since 2021. They are also alleged to have purchased more than 300 grams of marijuana via a messenger app.

The investigation was long and extensive, but the Kufstein police station has now been able to arrest two young men. The boys are suspected of buying various drugs, mainly via an app, and then passing them on.

The young people are suspected of having passed on almost one kilogram of cocaine and over 300 grams of herbal cannabis to over 20 people in the district of Kufstein.

The 19-year-olds are a local and an Afghan. Since 2021, they are alleged to have bought a total of almost one kilogram of cocaine and more than 300 grams of marijuana and passed them on to more than 20 people in the district of Kufstein.

A total of three house searches were carried out in the district of Kufstein as part of the investigation. In addition to drug paraphernalia, tens of thousands of euros were also found.

Tens of thousands of euros found
But that's all over now: the young men have been arrested. The more than 20 people to whom the drugs were sold will also be charged. A total of three house searches were carried out in the district of Kufstein as part of the investigation. In addition to drug paraphernalia, tens of thousands of euros were also seized.

Nadine Isser
