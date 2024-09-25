WHO study from Europe
Online behavior of young people more problematic
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more young people in Europe are having problems putting their smartphones aside than ever before. According to new data from the WHO Regional Office for Europe, more than one in ten adolescents now show signs of problematic social media behavior.
Girls are affected more often (13%) than boys (9%). More than one in three (36%) reported being in constant contact with friends online.
Overall, social media use among teenagers classified as problematic has risen from seven percent of young people in 2018 to eleven percent in 2022, according to a comprehensive survey conducted by WHO Europe.
Gaming behavior is also becoming increasingly problematic
According to the WHO, another finding is that twelve percent of young people are at risk of developing problematic gaming behavior, with boys significantly more likely to do so than girls. The Copenhagen-based organization sees these two findings as a cause for urgent concern regarding the impact of digital technology on the mental health and well-being of young people in Europe.
"It is clear that social media can have both positive and negative consequences for the health and well-being of young people," explained WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge. This is why teaching digital literacy is so important. Nevertheless, in many countries this is inadequate or does not keep pace with the speed of development.
Social media can also strengthen bonds
Immediate and sustainable measures must be taken to help young people get a grip on potentially harmful social media use. Otherwise, it could lead to depression, bullying, anxiety and poor academic performance, warned Kluge. Used correctly, however, social networks can also lead to stronger social ties.
Problematic online use is similar to addictive behavior
The new WHO findings are part of a comprehensive health study for which almost 280,000 children and young people aged 11, 13 and 15 from 44 countries and regions in Europe, Central Asia and Canada were surveyed in 2022. Problematic social media use is defined as a pattern of behaviour characterized by addiction-like symptoms, such as being unable to control use, showing withdrawal symptoms or neglecting other activities.
