Daycare in schools is on the brink

Despite the shortage of teachers, the Tyrolean Education Directorate sent a letter to the head teachers of the general compulsory schools in the Innsbruck conurbation at the beginning of the school year - on September 6 to be precise (it is available to the "Krone"). "School day care is a problem in Innsbruck because there are obviously difficulties in securing the necessary staffing. Please help to overcome the situation by motivating the teachers at your schools to be deployed in school daycare," it says.