At the Carinthian border
International operation: trucks targeted by police
It is Europe's biggest "operation in focus" this year, which is currently taking place on the southern highway near the Arnoldstein border crossing! In the sights of domestic and foreign investigators: heavy goods vehicles and their drivers.
The main focus of the priority checks on heavy goods vehicles on Wednesday and Thursday, initiated and coordinated by the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Transport together with the EU: tachographs - i.e. strict compliance with driving and rest times. In the interests of the truck drivers themselves, but also to protect the lives of other road users.
Over the course of two days, dozens of officials from the Carinthian State Traffic Department, a heavy goods vehicle expert from each of the federal states, the financial police, the Central Labor Inspectorate of the Federal Ministry of Labor and Economics, representatives of the Villach-Land District Court, the Carinthian state government's inspection train and ASFINAG take a very close look at the truck transports and their drivers at the Arnoldstein border crossing point.
20 officials from abroad
And all this with the support of the EU labor authority ELA, which is also on site at the international traffic junction in the border triangle - and has made it possible and coordinated that the local officials are supported by more than 20 foreign colleagues from Germany, Italy, Croatia, Poland and Slovenia. This makes this international "Aktion scharf" the largest of its kind in the whole of Europe this year.
"Cross-border operations like this are essential in times like these. Transport companies from all over Europe allow their truck drivers to drive and work across Europe. Labor and social rights must also be observed across borders," says an investigator. But it is not "only" the driving and rest times that are of interest to the officers during the checks.
In addition to the usual infringements such as exceeding the permitted total weight, incorrect or missing load securing, technical defects on the vehicle and trailers or disregarding speed limits, the drivers themselves are also put to the test. Keyword "fitness to drive". Whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Drugged drivers and illegal drivers
Which is why there are also four specially trained investigators on duty to detect drugged drivers. And a doctor is available for any clinical examinations. However, the Carinthian police department's immigration and border police are also involved in the operation. Experience has shown that there are drivers who are not allowed to cross the border - especially not if they may have illegal passengers on board.
