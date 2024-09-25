Separate institution for young offenders in Simmering

Youth gangs have been causing fear and terror in Vienna for months - the "Krone" has reported on the brutal incidents several times. Most of the aggression is directed at hostile clans, but more and more often bystanders are also caught in the middle. The weapons ban zone in Favoriten is just one consequence of this. The city and the Ministry of the Interior have therefore declared war on the terrorist gangs. A special unit has also been set up. Within four months, there were 4,200 reports (an average of more than 30 every day), half of them in Vienna's hotspot areas. In other words, plenty of supplies for local prisons.