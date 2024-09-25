Vorteilswelt
Transfer at the beginning of 2025

Separate institution for young offenders in Simmering

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 06:00

The police have declared war on youth gangs. But housing offenders remains difficult. This is set to change. 

comment0 Kommentare

Youth gangs have been causing fear and terror in Vienna for months - the "Krone" has reported on the brutal incidents several times. Most of the aggression is directed at hostile clans, but more and more often bystanders are also caught in the middle. The weapons ban zone in Favoriten is just one consequence of this. The city and the Ministry of the Interior have therefore declared war on the terrorist gangs. A special unit has also been set up. Within four months, there were 4,200 reports (an average of more than 30 every day), half of them in Vienna's hotspot areas. In other words, plenty of supplies for local prisons.

Münnichplatz juvenile detention center 
The problem: there is a lack of space, especially for male juvenile offenders. A new, modern facility is planned for Münnichplatz in Simmering. But it is a long time coming. Criticism has now come from Ombudswoman Gaby Schwarz: "The last time I asked, there weren't even any construction containers there. Anyone who has ever built a house knows what that means."

New place of residence - Simmering
The judiciary is reassuring. According to the Ministry of Justice, work on the detention rooms of the future Münnichplatz juvenile detention center has already been completed. A head of the new prison is currently being sought. One thing is certain: Once this position is filled, Vienna's young criminals will soon be able to give Simmering as their new registration address. The first male offenders are due to be transferred to the new Münnichplatz prison at the beginning of 2025.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
