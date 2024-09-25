Farina-Mühle: It all began with an escape from Ukraine

Romantic image of the past is long outdated

A visit to the Farina site in Raaba, recognizable from afar by the striking tower with the large photovoltaic system on the façade, also makes it clear that the job of a miller has little or nothing to do with the romanticized image of the profession in the past. Gitl: "Many people still have the image of a sack of flour over their shoulder. But it's a modern profession." The processes are standardized and highly technical, "we also have to meet all international food standards".