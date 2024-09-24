Iranian hackers wanted revenge on “Koran abusers”

At the time, thousands of mobile phone customers in Sweden had received text messages calling for revenge against the Koran burners. Under Ljungqvist's leadership, the Swedish intelligence service Säpo then began an investigation to determine who was behind the intrusion into the company's data systems and the purpose of the action. The result: the Iranian state had carried out the hacking operation via the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), explained Ljungqvist. The identity of the hackers had been established and the investigation had been closed.