Politicians unperturbed
“Right of self-defense against wolves”: Franz Hörl charged
Because the Zillertal politician insists on the right of self-defense in the fight against the large predators, the public prosecutor's office is now investigating. "I will not be shut up," says Hörl.
A complaint has been filed against Tyrolean National Councillor Franz Hörl (ÖVP) with the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck. The reason is his demand for a right of self-defense against wolves in order to protect local mountain pastures and agriculture.
I will not be intimidated. We must have the right to defend ourselves against wolves. It is incomprehensible to place predators above a cultural landscape that is thousands of years old.
NR Franz Hörl (ÖVP)
However, the experienced entrepreneur, who has been farming in the Zillertal for more than 45 years, remains calm: "I will not be intimidated and will continue to stand firmly on the side of the population - especially the farmers. They must have the right to defend themselves against the wolf if their livestock is attacked. It is incomprehensible that a predator is placed above the existence of a cultural landscape that is thousands of years old."
Alpine farming and safety are at stake
He sees this in a similar way to the representatives of the "Weidezone Tirol" - the "Krone" reported on Tuesday. He points to the growing insecurity among farmers, who no longer drive their animals to the alpine pastures for fear of attacks. "If we don't act, we are not only risking the alpine pasture economy, but the entire rural area." Alpine pasture farming is not only essential for agriculture, but also for tourism, which is an important pillar in Austria.
For Hörl, it is therefore clear that the shooting of wolves must be unpunished in an emergency: "It is time to recognize the wolf for what it is - a dangerous predator. When wolves enter our habitats, they not only endanger the safety of humans and animals!" The ad does nothing to change this. "If political rivals and some associations believe they can take the side of the wolf, this is a false understanding of animal welfare that I reject. I will not change my opinion!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.