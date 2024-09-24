Shortly before the election
Strolz gives up: Emotional message on the web
Last week he did not rule out a comeback on krone.tv, but now NEOS founder Matthias Strolz is turning his back on politics for good. And with a very emotional message on X.
"For me personally, a big chapter in my life is coming to an end in these weeks. I am leaving party politics", Strolz wrote on X on Tuesday.
Posting on X: Matthias Strolz is leaving politics
Strolz wants to do "peace work"
His heart and his needs would call him into (international) peace work, "into accompanying healing and development as well as into non-partisan commitments, committed to the common and the whole". In his post, Strolz refers to quotes from the Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst C.G. Jung.
Strolz flirted with the post of education minister
At the beginning of last week, Strolz gave an interview on krone.tv in which he announced that he would be available as the future Minister of Education. "When it comes to education, it's my life's work and I would take on responsibility again," the 51-year-old emphasized at the time. But that has now come to nothing and Strolz is turning his back on politics for good.
Too much headwind within the NEOS?
One reason for the withdrawal could also be that not everyone within the pink party is happy about Strolz's ambitions. "It's not about posts or who does what," is the official line from the NEOS.
Strolz, from Vorarlberg, was a co-founder of the Pinken. He was elected chairman at the founding convention in October 2012. He retired from politics in May 2018 and Beate Meinl-Reisinger took over the helm of the NEOS. Since the previous year, there have always been rumors of a political comeback for the 51-year-old.
