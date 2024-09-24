Strolz gives up: Emotional message on the web

Strolz flirted with the post of education minister

At the beginning of last week, Strolz gave an interview on krone.tv in which he announced that he would be available as the future Minister of Education. "When it comes to education, it's my life's work and I would take on responsibility again," the 51-year-old emphasized at the time. But that has now come to nothing and Strolz is turning his back on politics for good.