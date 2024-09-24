Kroos mocks: “Am I European champion now?

German soccer legend Lothar Matthäus reacted with bewilderment to the UEFA announcement. "I immediately said: clear penalty! Then came the news the day after that there had been an instruction from the UEFA referee chairman not to whistle for a penalty if the arm was hanging down loosely," Bild quoted the record-breaking German international as saying: "That's why I said that the decision not to give a penalty was understandable. But today the question arises: Was there really no such instruction?"