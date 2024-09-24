Vorteilswelt
After penalty confession

Kroos mocks: “Am I European champion now?

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 09:52

The fact that UEFA has now admitted that Germany should have been awarded a penalty in the European Championship quarter-final against Spain has really pissed off our neighbors. Toni Kroos, who retired in the summer, reacted with derision: "Can I now call myself European champion afterwards?"

On Monday, it became known that the refereeing commission had informed the international referees that the much-discussed scene in extra time of the EURO hit had been incorrectly assessed by the then referee Anthony Taylor. Spanish defender Marc Cucurella had received the ball on his outstretched arm in the 106th minute at 1:1, and despite all the German protests, no penalty was awarded. In the end, Spain won 2:1 and became European champions a week later.

The exciting scene: Marc Cucurella gets the ball on his outstretched arm. (Bild: AFP/Fabrice COFFRINI, THOMAS KIENZLE)
The exciting scene: Marc Cucurella gets the ball on his outstretched arm.
(Bild: AFP/Fabrice COFFRINI, THOMAS KIENZLE)

The match against Spain was the last of his career for world champion Toni Kroos - he had already announced that he would be hanging up his soccer boots in the summer. He now reacted with gallows humor to the UEFA Referees' Committee's statement.

"It has now taken three months"
"It's now taken them three months to realize that it was hand, which almost everyone had already done in the second," said Kroos according to "Real Total". "Can I now call myself European champion afterwards? Because they've now officially confirmed it. I don't think so."

Toni Kroos (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Toni Kroos
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

German soccer legend Lothar Matthäus reacted with bewilderment to the UEFA announcement. "I immediately said: clear penalty! Then came the news the day after that there had been an instruction from the UEFA referee chairman not to whistle for a penalty if the arm was hanging down loosely," Bild quoted the record-breaking German international as saying: "That's why I said that the decision not to give a penalty was understandable. But today the question arises: Was there really no such instruction?"

Lothar Matthäus is angry. (Bild: AP/APA/AFP/THOMAS KIENZLE)
Lothar Matthäus is angry.
(Bild: AP/APA/AFP/THOMAS KIENZLE)

"Actually an outrage"
If this is the case, it makes Matthäus' blood pressure rise even higher. "If it's true that UEFA is now admitting that it was a wrong decision - then we've obviously been cheated! Then the alleged instruction was just an excuse. Actually a cheek," Matthäus is angry.

