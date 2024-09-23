Among sharks
Schönbrunn Zoo finally presents aquarium plan
Schönbrunn Zoo has presented plans for the new aquarium, planned by the zoo director's ex-partner. However, there is still only a "rough concept" and vague cost estimates. Zoo director Stephan "Dirty" Hering-Hagenbeck refuses to answer the most sensitive questions.
Colourful computer visualizations are intended to whet the appetite for the new Schönbrunn Aquarium, which will be built from next year and is due to open in 2028. A replica Amazon branch, a coral reef and a shark tank in which the fish swim meters above the heads of visitors are to be the biggest attractions - if everything really turns out that way. Even zoo director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck admits that they still only have a "rough concept" of the construction - three years after his former Hamburg company partner Sezai Candan won the competition.
Only a "rough concept" three years after winning the contract
Neither Hering-Hagenbeck nor Candan could or wanted to say what the advantages of their project were compared to the one that zoo director Dagmar Schratter had left them - already approved and paid for. The approvals for the new project are still outstanding. Candan also did not want to comment on how he was able to win the new architectural competition announced in 2020 with a "rough concept".
He wanted no part of a connection between his ZQD and the consulting firm ZQC, which belonged to Hering-Hagenbeck and then his daughter, and which was liquidated after winning the competition. In the competition, Candan promised that he could build the aquarium for 36.7 million euros. This is how much the original aquarium would have cost, although it would have been almost three times as large.
A "Hamburg project" with unclear costs
The construction costs are now estimated at 36.7 million "plus valorization". It is likely that this will not be the end of the story: only after winning the competition was Candan joined by the Viennese architect Manfred Wehdorn, who is of course not working for free, as he laughingly confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper.
Three years construction time
Schönbrunn Zoo estimates that it will take three years to build the new aquarium. It is due to open in 2028. During the renovation, the fish will be moved to the new aquarium research station. You will also be able to see them there, but only for an extra fee during guided tours. Hering-Hagenbeck argues that the research station is not part of the zoo's offer.
Wehdorn is now acting as the spokesperson for a "general planner consortium". This allows Candan to remain in the background. However, Wehdorn confirms to the "Krone" that his contribution is limited to construction supervision and approval procedures. It is clear to him: "This is a Hamburg project." But at least Wehdorn, unlike everyone else involved, is available to answer questions about the aquarium. He says: "I have nothing to hide."
Zoo boss flees from questions
Hering-Hagenbeck, on the other hand, is not in the mood for answers that could put him in the wrong light. Confronted by the "Krone" newspaper, the man who wanted to stand in the way of wild animals with a pump-action shotgun gave up. The question remains:
- How much will the aquarium really cost? It is still quoted at 36.7 million euros, but now "plus valorization". The zoo boss does not want to say whether this really only means inflation.
- Why is 2020 the only year in which the zoo has not yet provided any business figures? 2020 was Hering-Hagenbeck's first year in office. Right at the beginning, his predecessor's completed and paid-for aquarium project was "scrapped" (Hering-Hagenbeck). The Ministry of Economic Affairs, as the owner's representative, is apparently not bothered by the fact that these figures have been swept under the carpet.
- What will happen to the reptiles at the zoo? There is no room for them in the new aquarium. "Only a few species are transferred to other zoos," they say. The zoo director does not want to say whether this also means alligators.
- Are parts of the UNESCO-protected Schönbrunn Gardens to fall victim to a new elephant breeding station?
- Is "Dirty Herring" now challenging local courts for a third time with his dreams of Magnum and Pumpgun, even though he has already lost out twice?
In his zoo mission statement, Hering-Hagenbeck hopes that his concerns "will be supported by a broad public". But apparently without asking unpleasant questions.
