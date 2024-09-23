Schönbrunn Zoo finally presents aquarium plan

Colourful computer visualizations are intended to whet the appetite for the new Schönbrunn Aquarium, which will be built from next year and is due to open in 2028. A replica Amazon branch, a coral reef and a shark tank in which the fish swim meters above the heads of visitors are to be the biggest attractions - if everything really turns out that way. Even zoo director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck admits that they still only have a "rough concept" of the construction - three years after his former Hamburg company partner Sezai Candan won the competition.