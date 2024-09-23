Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Among sharks

Schönbrunn Zoo finally presents aquarium plan

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 17:30

Schönbrunn Zoo has presented plans for the new aquarium, planned by the zoo director's ex-partner. However, there is still only a "rough concept" and vague cost estimates. Zoo director Stephan "Dirty" Hering-Hagenbeck refuses to answer the most sensitive questions.

comment0 Kommentare

Colourful computer visualizations are intended to whet the appetite for the new Schönbrunn Aquarium, which will be built from next year and is due to open in 2028. A replica Amazon branch, a coral reef and a shark tank in which the fish swim meters above the heads of visitors are to be the biggest attractions - if everything really turns out that way. Even zoo director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck admits that they still only have a "rough concept" of the construction - three years after his former Hamburg company partner Sezai Candan won the competition.

Only a "rough concept" three years after winning the contract
Neither Hering-Hagenbeck nor Candan could or wanted to say what the advantages of their project were compared to the one that zoo director Dagmar Schratter had left them - already approved and paid for. The approvals for the new project are still outstanding. Candan also did not want to comment on how he was able to win the new architectural competition announced in 2020 with a "rough concept".

Zoo Director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck, Eva Landrichtinger from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, architect and Hering-Hagenbeck intimate Sezai Candan and the Viennese architectural doyen Manfred Wehdorn, who has been assigned to assist him. (Bild: Jöchl Martin)
Zoo Director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck, Eva Landrichtinger from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, architect and Hering-Hagenbeck intimate Sezai Candan and the Viennese architectural doyen Manfred Wehdorn, who has been assigned to assist him.
(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

He wanted no part of a connection between his ZQD and the consulting firm ZQC, which belonged to Hering-Hagenbeck and then his daughter, and which was liquidated after winning the competition. In the competition, Candan promised that he could build the aquarium for 36.7 million euros. This is how much the original aquarium would have cost, although it would have been almost three times as large.

A "Hamburg project" with unclear costs
The construction costs are now estimated at 36.7 million "plus valorization". It is likely that this will not be the end of the story: only after winning the competition was Candan joined by the Viennese architect Manfred Wehdorn, who is of course not working for free, as he laughingly confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper.

A 15-metre-long pool is to show the world of the Amazon. (Bild: Tiergarten Schönbrunn)
A 15-metre-long pool is to show the world of the Amazon.
(Bild: Tiergarten Schönbrunn)
This is how the zoo envisions the future jellyfish tank. (Bild: Tiergarten Schönbrunn)
This is how the zoo envisions the future jellyfish tank.
(Bild: Tiergarten Schönbrunn)
At least a first floor plan of the aquarium has now been presented to the public three years after winning the competition. (Bild: Jöchl Martin)
At least a first floor plan of the aquarium has now been presented to the public three years after winning the competition.
(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Three years construction time

Schönbrunn Zoo estimates that it will take three years to build the new aquarium. It is due to open in 2028. During the renovation, the fish will be moved to the new aquarium research station. You will also be able to see them there, but only for an extra fee during guided tours. Hering-Hagenbeck argues that the research station is not part of the zoo's offer.

Wehdorn is now acting as the spokesperson for a "general planner consortium". This allows Candan to remain in the background. However, Wehdorn confirms to the "Krone" that his contribution is limited to construction supervision and approval procedures. It is clear to him: "This is a Hamburg project." But at least Wehdorn, unlike everyone else involved, is available to answer questions about the aquarium. He says: "I have nothing to hide."

Zoo director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck (Bild: Jöchl Martin)
Zoo director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck
(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Zoo boss flees from questions
Hering-Hagenbeck, on the other hand, is not in the mood for answers that could put him in the wrong light. Confronted by the "Krone" newspaper, the man who wanted to stand in the way of wild animals with a pump-action shotgun gave up. The question remains:

  • How much will the aquarium really cost? It is still quoted at 36.7 million euros, but now "plus valorization". The zoo boss does not want to say whether this really only means inflation.
  • Why is 2020 the only year in which the zoo has not yet provided any business figures? 2020 was Hering-Hagenbeck's first year in office. Right at the beginning, his predecessor's completed and paid-for aquarium project was "scrapped" (Hering-Hagenbeck). The Ministry of Economic Affairs, as the owner's representative, is apparently not bothered by the fact that these figures have been swept under the carpet.
  • What will happen to the reptiles at the zoo? There is no room for them in the new aquarium. "Only a few species are transferred to other zoos," they say. The zoo director does not want to say whether this also means alligators.
  • Are parts of the UNESCO-protected Schönbrunn Gardens to fall victim to a new elephant breeding station?
  • Is "Dirty Herring" now challenging local courts for a third time with his dreams of Magnum and Pumpgun, even though he has already lost out twice?

In his zoo mission statement, Hering-Hagenbeck hopes that his concerns "will be supported by a broad public". But apparently without asking unpleasant questions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Zimmer
Lukas Zimmer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf