Ex-politician built

Illegal? Major doubts about Pongau construction project

24.09.2024 07:00

Hans Mayr built apartments at three locations in Pongau with a construction company. Short-term rentals are advertised and offered in Flachau in particular. According to the Greens, this does not comply with the law.

Anyone wanting to take up residence in Hans Mayr's building in Flachau as a short-term tenant has to dig deep into their pockets. As reported in the "Krone" newspaper, the former housing councillor has entered the real estate business with a construction company. A month in Flachau is being offered on a platform for 2300 euros.

According to former state housing councillor Hans Mayr, everything is in order and legally compliant in all three projects
According to former state housing councillor Hans Mayr, everything is in order and legally compliant in all three projects
In return, you can enjoy a brand new apartment with up to six people on a living space of 43 square meters, which is "only three kilometers from the center of Flachau", "surrounded by nature and seven ski resorts".

Simon Heilig-Hofbauer (Green Party) is convinced: "Short-term letting, as defined in the law and case law, is not possible in any of the projects mentioned!"
Simon Heilig-Hofbauer (Green Party) is convinced: "Short-term letting, as defined in the law and case law, is not possible in any of the projects mentioned!"
When asked by the "Krone" newspaper, the 63-year-old said that everything would fit with the dedications of the apartments in Eben and Wagrain. "The classic and fully legally compliant short-term rental" would not only appeal to investors, but also to companies looking for accommodation for seasonal workers, for example.

The Greens don't buy this from the former ÖVP and Team Stronach politician Mayr. In Wagrain, the new building was erected in an extended residential area with a time limit, in Eben in the rural core area and just in Flachau in a purely residential area. "Advertising the possibility of a short-term rental here is dishonest, as it is most likely legally impossible. And enticing buyers to use the property in a way that is not permitted would be just as reprehensible," says Simon Heilig-Hofbauer, deputy chairman of the club. Postscript: "Short-term letting as defined in the law and case law is not possible in any of the projects listed!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Valentin Snobe
