Illegal? Major doubts about Pongau construction project

The Greens don't buy this from the former ÖVP and Team Stronach politician Mayr. In Wagrain, the new building was erected in an extended residential area with a time limit, in Eben in the rural core area and just in Flachau in a purely residential area. "Advertising the possibility of a short-term rental here is dishonest, as it is most likely legally impossible. And enticing buyers to use the property in a way that is not permitted would be just as reprehensible," says Simon Heilig-Hofbauer, deputy chairman of the club. Postscript: "Short-term letting as defined in the law and case law is not possible in any of the projects listed!"