“Jörg taught me the necessary skills”

"Krone": You played a key role in the referendum on wind turbines in Carinthia. Should the Freedom Party make it into government, will there be more referendums nationwide?

Gernot Darmann: One essence of liberal politics is to involve the population in politics through direct democratic means. And this should undoubtedly be expanded in Austria. The population should also be asked about illegal mass immigration or neutrality, which is being undermined by the Sky Shield.