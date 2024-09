German penalty rage: UEFA now admits the mistake!

"According to the latest UEFA guidelines, a hand-ball contact that prevents a shot on goal should be penalized more severely and in most cases a penalty kick should be awarded, unless the defender's arm is very close to the body or touches the body. In this case, the defender stopped the shot on goal with his arm, which is not very close to his body, making it larger than it should have been, so a penalty kick should have been awarded," reads a statement from referee observer Roberto Rosetti.