Red frontal attack on Housing Councillor Tittler

The Social Democrat has set his sights on ÖVP provincial councillor Marco Tittler and has nothing good to say about his housing policy. At the beginning of the legislative period, the state government had promised to build 4,000 affordable apartments. However, at the end of this period, everyone involved will be faced with the sobering fact that just over half of this has been achieved. "And to now claim that the construction of 1,000 apartments per year is unrealistic is like giving up on yourself," Einwallner fires back at Tittler.