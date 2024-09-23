Hotelier closes Rudolfshütte and Weißsee cable car

The Enzingerboden will be the end of the line from next week! The cable car and the Rudolfshütte mountain hotel are closing. This was announced today by entrepreneur Wilfried Holleis. The hotelier from Zell am See, who owns the companies, is pulling the plug at the end of the season. "20 years of management and 25 million euros in investments at Weißsee are more than enough for me and my family.