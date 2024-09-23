Is criticism coming too soon?
Hamann on Sabitzer: “I don’t understand it”
"To make a comment like that so early in the season - I don't understand it." Sky pundit Didi Hamann is irritated by Marcel Sabitzer's statements during the week. Of course, Sabitzer and his Dortmund team were unable to really convince Hamann during the 5-1 defeat in Stuttgart on Sunday.
The panel of experts on "Sky90" were thoroughly perplexed. Borussia Dortmund had just gone down 5-1 at VfB Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga. The Black & Yellows were quickly called into question in all sorts of areas, such as coach Nuri Sahin and BVB's lack of conviction as a team, even when they were winning matches. In this context, Didi Hamann was reminded of Marcel Sabitzer's statement during the week. After Dortmund's (dry as dust) 3-0 away win at Brugge in the Champions League, the ÖFB international said that he would rather play on the so-called "six" than at right-back.
"Otherwise one thing leads to another"
Incomprehensible for Hamann. "He (Sabitzer, editor's note) doesn't play on the six for the Austrian national team either, but on the outside. He does a good job there too. To make a comment like that so early in the season - I don't understand it." Hamann's fear: "There was a phase at BVB in pre-season when the players had too much power." The club had to be "very careful" to keep various players "in check, because otherwise one thing leads to another."
Coach Sahin did not want to attach too much importance to the Sabitzer interview. Everything was "cool" between him and his protégé, he had said before the game in Stuttgart. Before he switched Sabitzer back to right-back against VfB and allowed him to play through.
Sabitzer himself was delighted with the trophy he had received from UEFA before the Stuttgart game: for the "Team of the Season", which Dortmund were voted in the Champions League season just ended.
However, the trophy is unlikely to have saved his weekend - especially as the game in Stuttgart took place afterwards.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
