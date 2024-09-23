Hamann on Sabitzer: “I don’t understand it”

The panel of experts on "Sky90" were thoroughly perplexed. Borussia Dortmund had just gone down 5-1 at VfB Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga. The Black & Yellows were quickly called into question in all sorts of areas, such as coach Nuri Sahin and BVB's lack of conviction as a team, even when they were winning matches. In this context, Didi Hamann was reminded of Marcel Sabitzer's statement during the week. After Dortmund's (dry as dust) 3-0 away win at Brugge in the Champions League, the ÖFB international said that he would rather play on the so-called "six" than at right-back.