Difficult operation
Family lost their way – Nocturnal rescue operation
Night-time operation for the mountain rescue team in Hüttschlag in Salzburg! A family from Linz got lost in the snowy alpine terrain around the Spielkogel (2144 meters). At around 6 p.m. on Sunday, they made an emergency call - the start of a long and complex search operation.
The biggest problem: the telephone connection to the Upper Austrians was lost and the emergency services were unable to reach anyone. However, mountain rescuers from Hüttschlag managed to narrow down the search area after some time.
The police helicopter finally discovered a member of the family. The teenager - who had made the emergency call and had climbed up a little in the terrain - was immediately taken on board. The other missing persons were also found in an impassable ditch. However, due to the darkness, a helicopter rescue was no longer possible.
Mountain rescuers persevered with the family in the dark
Mountain rescuers climbed up to the three completely exhausted people. "I tried to get a helicopter from a neighboring province for a rescue", says Gerhard Kremser, the district manager of the mountain rescue service in Pongau. "But only a helicopter from Reutte (Tyrol) was available later and so the mountain rescuers waited several hours with the family for this rescue."
Finally, the crew of the RK2 (ARA air rescue, Reutte) was able to rescue the family by rope and fly them out, while the mountain rescuers descended on foot. The mission was over at around 1 am. 30 Hüttschlager mountain rescuers were deployed together with the volunteer fire department and Alpine police.
Further night-time operations for the mountain rescue team
Unfortunately, the Tyrolean helicopter crew was unable to rescue other Czechs in the area of the Großer and Kleiner Donnerkogel who had also gone down at this time of night, as they had to return to Tyrol for a mission. Mountain rescuers from Annaberg climbed up during the night and brought the three Czechs down to the valley unharmed after 2am.
In Pinzgau, too, the Zell am See mountain rescue team had to deal with two missions for lost hikers on Sunday.
