Family lost their way – Nocturnal rescue operation

Further night-time operations for the mountain rescue team

Unfortunately, the Tyrolean helicopter crew was unable to rescue other Czechs in the area of the Großer and Kleiner Donnerkogel who had also gone down at this time of night, as they had to return to Tyrol for a mission. Mountain rescuers from Annaberg climbed up during the night and brought the three Czechs down to the valley unharmed after 2am.