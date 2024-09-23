For his 90th birthday
Concert gala for world star: “Udo, this is your day!”
On September 30, one of the country's greatest artists would have turned 90 - Udo Jürgens was celebrated in Klagenfurt post um at an emotional concert gala.
"At 66, that's when life begins" - just one of the lyrics from his seemingly endless repertoire of great, unforgettable hits. What would Udo Jürgen's life be like at 90? Sadly, one of Austria's most important artists left the stage of life far too early in 2014.
On September 30, the world star from the small Carinthian town of Ottmanach would have celebrated his milestone birthday. In his honor, however, countless friends, fans and celebrities came together at the invitation of Governor Peter Kaiser and Udo's home community of Magdalensberg on Sunday evening at the Konzerthaus Klagenfurt to pay tribute to the exceptional talent once again.
Thanks to the performers Simon Stadler, Edgar Unterkirchner, Hannah Senfter and Regine Turnovsky, the audience was able to experience a very special musical journey through Udo Jürgens' time. Of course, there were also plenty of funny and emotional anecdotes - and there were more than enough of these in the exciting life of the thoroughbred entertainer and gifted artist. His brother Manfred Bockelmann and actress Brigitte Karner gave some insights on the spot.
Udo called me shortly before his death and wanted to invite me to dinner.
Schauspielerin Brigitte Karner
"Udo Jürgens was and remains one of the most important ambassadors of our country. It was through him and his hits that Carinthia came to the attention of the world, not least through his victory at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1966 with "Merci, Chérie", said Governor Peter Kaiser. Udo Jürgens was also known for often unabashedly showing his colors with his songs or in interviews and thus also publicly expressing harsh criticism of politics and society.
Udo was my first real reference person - he always got me involved.
Manfred Bockelmann, Bruder Bruder
Kaiser recalls, for example, that his criticism of political developments in Carinthia was once even taken as an opportunity to demand the return of the provincial order: "However, with his critical words, Udo Jürgens always remained true not only to himself, but also to his homeland." Despite being a globetrotter, he always carried Ottmanach in his heart. "Throughout his life, he was closely connected to his hometown and, until his death, to the friends of his youth. There was never a summer when Udo Jürgens didn't visit his home town," says Andreas Scherwitzl, Mayor of Magdalensberg.
The event in the concert hall was a wonderful, dignified evening full of emotion, which not only the guests present but also countless listeners of Radio Carinthia were able to experience live.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.