Concert gala for world star: “Udo, this is your day!”

Kaiser recalls, for example, that his criticism of political developments in Carinthia was once even taken as an opportunity to demand the return of the provincial order: "However, with his critical words, Udo Jürgens always remained true not only to himself, but also to his homeland." Despite being a globetrotter, he always carried Ottmanach in his heart. "Throughout his life, he was closely connected to his hometown and, until his death, to the friends of his youth. There was never a summer when Udo Jürgens didn't visit his home town," says Andreas Scherwitzl, Mayor of Magdalensberg.