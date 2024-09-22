Vorteilswelt
Close race

Trump: No further run if he loses the election

Nachrichten
22.09.2024 20:35

Donald Trump is determined to return to the White House. However, if he does not emerge victorious from the presidential election in November, he does not want to run again in 2028.

When asked about a possible re-run in 2028 if he loses, Trump said in the interview on the US news program "Full Measure": "I don't see that at all." Should the former president win the election in around six weeks against his rival Kamala Harris, he would not be able to run again in 2028 anyway. According to an amendment to the US constitution, a president can only serve two terms in office. This limit applies even if the two terms of office are not directly consecutive.

Will the current Vice President Kamala Harris remain in the White House after the election? The race against Donald Trump is extremely close. (Bild: APA/AP)
Will the current Vice President Kamala Harris remain in the White House after the election? The race against Donald Trump is extremely close.
It is "too late" for a second debate with Harris
Trump was President from January 2017 to January 2021. He lost the election in November 2020 against the current incumbent Joe Biden - a defeat that the 78-year-old right-wing populist still refuses to acknowledge. He continues to spread the unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that the election was "stolen" from him through manipulation. 

This year, too, Trump refuses to admit that he would accept defeat. The polls currently point to an extremely close race between the ex-president and Vice President Harris. Harris challenged Trump to a second TV debate at the weekend, but the Republican once again refused. It was "simply too late" for another debate, he said during a campaign appearance in the state of North Carolina.

Harris and Trump held their first and probably only televised debate on September 10 on ABC News. According to the polls and the overwhelming opinion of political commentators, Harris won the duel. Trump nevertheless declared himself the winner of the debate. The Vice President had put her opponent on the defensive during the debate with numerous pointed attacks. During the debate, Trump also made the racially tinged and unsubstantiated accusation that migrants were stealing and eating the dogs and cats of residents in the city of Springfield in the US state of Ohio.

