Trump: No further run if he loses the election

When asked about a possible re-run in 2028 if he loses, Trump said in the interview on the US news program "Full Measure": "I don't see that at all." Should the former president win the election in around six weeks against his rival Kamala Harris, he would not be able to run again in 2028 anyway. According to an amendment to the US constitution, a president can only serve two terms in office. This limit applies even if the two terms of office are not directly consecutive.